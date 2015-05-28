New cycling team of Kazakhstan «Seven Rivers» received continental license UCI

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new men's cycling team of Kazakhstan "Seven Rivers" received a continental license UCI, the press service of the Cycling Federation of Kazakhstan informs.

The team's general manager is Bolat Raimbekov and sport director is Kairat Baigubinov. The team has ten cyclists with professional licenses:

1. Galym Akhmetov

2. Pavel Gatsky

3. Anton Kuzmin

4. Nurbolat Kulimbetov

5. Yuri Natarov

6. Matvei Nikitin

7. Nikita Panasenko 8. Roman Semyonov 9. Sergei Shemyakin

10. Grigory Shtein

First Vice President of the Kazakhstan Cycling Federation Raimbek Batalov noted: "New professional cycling team "Seven Rivers" is a great success of the Federation. It provides more opportunities for Kazakhstani cyclists to show their best in the international arena".