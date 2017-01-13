New decorative canopy to be built at EXPO site

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana EXPO-2017 national company has developed several projects on construction of a new decorative bridge, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We have developed several projects on construction of a new decorative canopy as well as on armoring the existing canopies to ensure complete security", the company's response to Kazinform official request reads.

It should be reminded, there has been a partial collapse at the EXPO 2017 venue construction site in mid-November. The incident was captured on video by construction workers and got viral on social media.

"The area of the decorative bridge collapse has been cleared within a week", JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 reported.

Independent experts have established that it was a subcontractor's error in the choice of metal that caused the construction collapse. Since the structure has not been accepted by the governmental commission yet, the developer will restore the bridge together with the designer at their own expense.