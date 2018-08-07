EN
    16:52, 07 August 2018 | GMT +6

    New Defense Minister appointed in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Yermekbayev was named as new Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    "The President of the country decreed to appoint Nurlan Yermekbayev as the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the Akorda's statement on Facebook reads.

    Throughout his career Mr. Yermekbayev served as Kazakhstan's Minister to China, Vietnam and the Republic of Korea. He also held the post of the Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan. 

    In September 2016, he was appointed as Kazakhstan's Minister for Religions and Civil Society Affairs.

    Prior to the recent appointment he was the Secretary of the Security Council and assistant to the President. 

