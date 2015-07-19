EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:24, 19 July 2015 | GMT +6

    New Delhi building collapse kills 3

    None
    None
    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - A residential building collapsed in New Delhi on Saturday night, killing at least three people, police said.

    Seven people have been pulled alive from under the debris of the caved-in house, deputy police commissioner Pushpendra Kumar told CNN. They have been hospitalized. The collapse snapped electricity cables, causing power outages in the neighborhood, CNN reports. Several people were feared trapped in the rubble, which emergency crews were trying to clear, Kumar said. The multifloor building was located in a congested western district of New Delhi, pockmarked with ramshackle residential blocks. The cause of the collapse was not immediately known. It was a rainy day in the city.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!