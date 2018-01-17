New Deputy akim of Akmola region appointed

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM During the session of the regional administration today, akim of Akmola region Malik Murzalin announced a number of reshuffles in his cabinet, the press service of the head of the region reports.

In particular, it was announced that after consultations with the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Idrissov was appointed deputy akim of the Akmola region for industry and investments starting January 17.

Kanat Idrissov is a native of Kokshetau. He graduated from the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute and the Republican Institute of Interdisciplinary Accounting and Statistics.

From 1992 to 2006 Idrissov served in the tax authorities of the Akmola region. From 2006 to 2008 he was deputy director of SNBP Burabai. From 2008 up until his new appointment to the regional administration, Kanat Idrissov served as the head of the department for the management of subordinate organizations at the Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the session, Akim Murzalin also introduced the new head of Secretariat of the Akmola branch of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Secretariat Rinat Gallyamov.



Also a native of Kokshetau, Gallyamov graduated from the Kokshetau University, the Abay Kazakh National Pedagogical University, and the Academy of Humanities and Technology.

From 2003 to 2007 Rinat Gallyamov was the coordinator of the youth student center and later the pro-rector for educational work of the Kokshetau University. He has been involved in public service since 2008. Prior to his latest appointment, Gallyamov served as the head of the department for youth policy of the Akmola regional administration.