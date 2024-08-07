New deputy akim of Aktobe region named

Zholdas Batyrkhan has been appointed new deputy akim of the Aktobe region in coordination with the Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the region’s press service.

Zholdas Batyrkhan was born in 1978. In 1998, he graduated from the Aktobe State Pedagogical Institute, in 2019 from the Kazakh-Russian International University. He commenced his career in the primary school of Sartogai in Temir district.

He worked as a director of Shubarkudyk basic secondary school No. 6 of Temir district, akim of Taskopinsky rural district of Temir district, akim of Shubarshy settlement district, head of the Temir district educational department.

Between 2015 and 2022, he held the positions of deputy akim of Temir district, Head of Department of Religious Affairs of the Aktobe region, akim of Temir district, head of the educational department of the Aktobe region.

Since January 2023, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Committee for children rights protection of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan.