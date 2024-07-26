New deputy akim of Konayev named

Tolegen Kenzhebekov has been appointed deputy akim of Konayev town, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Tolegen Kenzhebekov was born in 1986. He commenced his career as a specialist in youth affairs at the Zhetysu State University named after Ilyas Zhansugurov.

He held various positions, including specialist at the youth center "Zhetysu Zhastary", Head of the Almaty regional branch of the Republican Headquarters of Youth Labor Detachments "Zhasyl El" and staff member in the regional departments of internal policy, natural resources, public service, and anti-corruption.

Since August 2023, he served as an ethics commissioner of the akimat of Almaty region.

Earlier, Askhat Berdikhanov was appointed akim of Konayev on April 19.