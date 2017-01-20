New deputy akim of Kostanay region appointed

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM In coordination with the Executive Office akim of Kostanay region Archimed Mukhambetov appointed Meirzhan Myrzaliev deputy head of the region.

According to the regional administration's press service, Myrzaliev will be responsible for attracting investment, promoting exports, industrialization and development of entrepreneurship.

Meirzhan Myrzaliev was born in 1980. He is Kazakh has a higher education.

In 2002 Myrzaliev graduated with honors from the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University, in 2006 - from Lomonosov Moscow State University, in 2011 from National School of Public Policy of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan, in 2016 from Duke University, USA.

Meirzhan Myrzaliev began his career in 2003 at the Almaty city administration, where he worked until 2008 in various positions from senior specialist to a department head.

Since 2008 he held different positions at the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Myrzaliev is married with two daughters.

He is fluent in Kazakh, Russian and English.