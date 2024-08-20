New deputy akim of N Kazakhstan appointed

Zhusup Zhumagulov has been appointed as the new deputy akim of the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency conveys.

Zhusup Zhumagulov was born on September 30, 1992. He is a native of Almaty city.

Zhumagulov graduated from KIMEP University, Nazarbayev University, and KAZGUU named after M. S. Narikbayev. He is a member of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve.

He did an internship in the administration department of the special economic zone “Astana-New City”.

Zhusup Zhumagulov held the position of chief specialist of the Department for investments and entrepreneurship development of Astana. He also served as deputy and head of the Center of Research on Problems of Religions in Astana, deputy head of the Department of public development of Astana, and deputy head of the akim's office of Astana.

From February 2022 to April 2023 he worked as akim of “Saryarka” district, from April 2023 - as akim of “Nura” district of Astana.

His areas of focus will be issues of internal policy, culture, education, religion and employment.