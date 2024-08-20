New deputy akim of Ulytau region named

Zina Akylbekova has been appointed deputy akim of the Ulytau region. Her areas of focus will be the development of public services, culture, physical culture and sports, education, religion and youth affairs in the region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Zina Akylbekova was born on May 17, 1965. In 1987, she graduated from the Zhezkazgan University named after Baikonurov. In 2007, she graduated from the Kazakh-Russian International University.

She commenced her career in 1988, when she worked as the head of the school of pioneer activists.

In 1995-2004, she worked as deputy principal of school for methodical work.

In 2004-2007, Zina Akylbekova worked as the deputy principal of school No. 11 in Zhezkazgan.

In 2007-2008, she served as the Acting Chief Specialist of the Department of Industrial-Innovative Development, Introduction of Information Technologies and Expert Work.

In 2011, she worked as the acting head of the Department of education, physical culture and sports of Zhezkazgan City.

In 2015-2022, she held the post of deputy akim of Zhezkazgan city.

In 2015-2023, she was the head of Department of coordination of employment and social programs of the Ulytau region.

From 2023, she has been working as a chairperson of the permanent commission of the Ulytau regional maslikhat on social protection of the population, health care, education, culture, sports and youth affairs, working on a permanent basis.