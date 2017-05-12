New Deputy CEO of Kazcontent appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Marat Igali has been appointed today as Deputy CEO of JSC Kazcontent, Kazinform reports.

On May 8, M.Igali informed via Facebook about his resignation from the post of the Industry and Tourism Department of the Ministry of Investments and Development.

Earlier, M.Igali worked as Chief of Staff of Aktobe region’s akimat, Advisor to the Environment Minister, Chairman of the Industry and Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies as well as Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.