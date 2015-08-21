New deputy chairman of «Astana EXPO-2017» NC named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerbol Shormanov has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC "Astana EXPO-2017 National Company".

Yerbol Shormanov was born in 1968 in Alma-Ata. In 1991 he graduated from Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy.

In 1992-1993 he served as inspector of the passenger department of the customs post "Almaty" of Alma-Ata customs.

1993-1993 he worked as manager of Trade Finance and Investment Corporation "ALEMSYSTEM".

1993-1997 he served as canine inspector, senior inspector, chief inspector of the passenger department of "Astana" customs.

1997-1998 he served as head of the Customs Department of Zhambyl region.

2003-2005 he was a member of the Board of the Investment Fund of Kazakhstan.

02 - 09/1999 - deputy head of the customs control of West Kazakhstan region under the Customs Committee of the Ministry of State Revenues.

1999-2000 - deputy head of the customs department of North Kazakhstan region under the Customs Committee of the Ministry of State Revenues.

2002-2004 - deputy, first deputy head of the Customs Department of Almaty region.

2004-2005 - chairman of the customs of Baikonur of the Customs Control Committee under the Ministry of Finance.

2005-2008 - acting director, director of the Department of Business and Industry of Almaty city.

2008-2009 - chief of Staff of Almaty Mayor's office.

2009-2015 - deputy Mayor of Almaty city. Photo: news.headline.kz