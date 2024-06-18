New Deputy Chairman of Civil Aviation Committee named

Darkhan Katyshev has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Ministry.

Darhan Katyshev was born in 1983 in Yereimentau, Akmola region. He graduated from the Civil Aviation Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2020 with a specialization in "Aviation Engineering and Technology," and from the Kostanay Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2004 with a specialization in "Jurisprudence." He is a graduate of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He commenced his professional career in 2004 within the internal affairs bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan. From 2008 to 2009, he served as an expert and chief expert in the legal department of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2009 to 2019, Katyshev held a post of the head of the civil aviation security of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Additionally, he served as the director of aviation security department of JSC "Aviation administration of Kazakhstan" in the period from 2019 to 2023.

From August 2023 to the present, he has served as the Director of Transport Accident and Incident Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Transport.