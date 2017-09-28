New Deputy Chairman of KazAvtoZhol Management Board named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Baurzhan Bishenov has been appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of JSC "NC "KazAvtoZhol", Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

Mr. Bishenov will take up the new post in accordance with the decree of the Chairman of the company's Board and will replace Talgat Aduov. The latter will serve as the deputy head of the Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.



Born in 1983, Mr. Bishenov is a graduate of the Adilet Higher School of Law and the Kazakh University of Humanities and Law.



His professional career began at the Akmola transport prosecutor's office in 2004. Throughout the years he worked at the Astana Healthcare Department, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, JSC "Passazhirshkiye Perevozki", JSC "KazAgroFinance" and more.



Mr. Bishenov joined KazAvtoZhol's team in December 2015.