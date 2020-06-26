New Deputy Chairman of National Bank appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Daniyar Vagapov has been named as the Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State decreed to appoint Mr. Vagapov as the Deputy Chairman of the National Bank and relieve him of the post of the head of the State and Legal Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Throughout his professional career Mr. Vagapov held many notable posts, namely at the Ministry of Finance, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Nur Otan Party, the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning as well as the Presidential Administration.