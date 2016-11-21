New Deputy Chairman of National Security Committee appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the President's decree, Daulet Yergozhin has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee, Akorda press service informs.

37-year-old Yergozhin replaced 61-year-old Kabdulkarim Abdikazimov at this post.

Daulet Yergozhin was born on April 26, 1979.

Prior to this appointment he served as Chairman of the State Revenues Committee of the Kazakhstan Ministry of Finance (15 August 2014) and Chief of the Socio-Economic Monitoring Department of the Presidential Administration.

In different years, Yergozhin worked as Chairman of the Tax Committee and Vice Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan.