    18:11, 25 September 2023 | GMT +6

    New Deputy Chairman of Treasury Committee appointed

    Appointments
    Photo: Treasury Committee

    Galymzhan Talgayev has been appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Treasury Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the ministry’s press service.

    Born in 1990 in South Kazakhstan region Galymzhan Talgayev is a graduate of the KazGUU, Kazakh Engineering and Pedagogical University of Friendship of Peoples and City, University of London.

    He began his career as an assistant auditor at AK AziaAudit LLP in 2008. He also worked for JSC Kazakhstan Housing and Construction Corporation, Samryk-Kazyna Private Corporate University, JSC Baiterek National Managing Holding and JSC Samruk-Kazyna National Wealth Fund.

    He joined the Treasury Committee in June 2021.

