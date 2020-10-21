New Deputy Chairmen of Agency for Competition Protection and Development named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed new deputy chairmen of the Agency for Competition Protection and Development, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

By the order of the President, Rustam Akhmetov has been named the First Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Competition Protection and Development of Kazakhstan, Marat Omarov and Bolat Sambetov – Deputy Chairmen of the same Agency.