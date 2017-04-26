EN
    18:00, 26 April 2017 | GMT +6

    New deputy chairmen of People's Assembly named

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New deputy chairmen of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan have been appointed at the 25th session of the Assembly in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Two new deputy chairmen of the Assembly representing various ethno-cultural associations are appointed every year at the session of the Assembly. This year it was proposed to designate Chairman of the Public Accord Council of Atyrau region Sergey Veshnyak and head of the Republican Association of Azerbaijanis of Kazakhstan Abdulfas Khamidov. Our Assembly supports their candidatures. If there are no objections, I will sign the decree on their appointment," President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the session.

