ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per decrees of the Head of State, Akbarzhon Ismailov and Aurika Dyak have been appointed deputy chairpersons of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

By another decree, Taufik Karimov and Natalya Dementyeva have been relieved of their duties of the chairpersons of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.