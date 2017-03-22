New deputy chief of Kazakh Presidential Administration named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ondassyn Urazalin has been appointed as deputy chief of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the corresponding decree.



Mr. Urazalin previously held the post of head of the State Control and Organizational and Territorial Work Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and was relieved of the post by President Nazarbayev.



As a reminder, former deputy chief of the Presidential Administration Baglan Mailybayev was arrested in January on suspicion of divulging state secrets.