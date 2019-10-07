New deputy chief of PM’s Office appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By a decree of the Prime Minister, Askar Zhakenov has been appointed Deputy Chief of the PM’s Office, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

Askar Zhakenov was born September 13, 1975, in Karaganda. He is a graduate of Kainar Karaganda State Technical University.

He began his career in 1998 at Kargormash Ltd. in Karaganda. In 1999 he started working for the Ministry of Justice.

From March 2004 to February 2012, he was Deputy Chief of the Legal Affairs Department of the PM’s Office.

From February 2012 to July 2013, he worked as Deputy Chief of the Department for Legislation, Defense and Law and Order of the PM’s Office.

From August 2013 he was Chief of the Department for Control and Document Support of the PM’s Office.