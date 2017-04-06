New Deputy Chief of Presidential Affairs Department named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By an order of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Orazkuov has been appointed as Deputy Chief of the Presidential Affairs Department, Akorda press service reported.

Prior to this appointment, Orazkulov worked as Deputy Head of the RoK State Security Service.



In May 1994, he underwent military service at the National Security Service structures.



Kanat Orazkulov was born November 27, 1970 in Zhambyl region. In 1993, he graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute with a diploma in "Forestry". In 2002, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University with a major in "Legal Studies."



He started his career in 1993 as a Specialist of the Yessik Forest Department of the Turgen Mechanized Leskhoz in Yenbekshikazakh district of Almaty region.



From 1994 to 1997 he underwent military service at the National Security Service structures in Almaty city and Almaty region.



From 1997 he continued his service at the Presidential Security Service.



In 2009, by an order of the President, he was appointed Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service.



In April 2014, he was appointed Deputy Chief of the State Security Service.



He was honored with the title of Honorary Employee of the State Security Service and was awarded with Yelbasy Qorghany sign, Zhauyngerlik Yerligi Ushin medal, letters of gratitude from the President and Chief of the President's Executive Office as well as 12 medals and a certificate of honour of the National Security Service.