New Deputy Chief of Staff of Government named

By the Decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ayan Maguzumov has been appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Government, Kazinform News Agency conveys.

Ayan Maguzumov was born in 1987. He is a native of the Akmola region.

He graduated from the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University with a degree in Economics, and from the University of Sheffield (UK) with a Master's degree in Public Administration.

Maguzumov started his career in 2009 as expert of the Transport Control Committee of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2011-2012, he was chief expert of the Road Transport Department of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2012-2013, he worked as chief expert of the Industrial and Innovative Development Division of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2013-2018, he was chief consultant of the Industrial and Innovative Development Division of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since May 2018, he served as head of sector of the Industrial and Innovative Development Division of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since April 2019, he was chief inspector of the Industrial and Innovative Development Division of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since November 2019, he held the post of deputy head of the Industrial and Innovative Development Division of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since October 2021, he was head of the Industrial and Innovative Development Division of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since February 2023, he served as head of the Real Sector and Regions Development Department of the Kazakh Government Office.

From April 2024, he worked as the head of the Department of Industrial and Infrastructure Development of the Kazakh Government Office.