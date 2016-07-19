New Deputy Chief Transport Prosecutor of Kazakhstan named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bakytbergen Kassymbayev has been appointed as Deputy Chief Transport Prosecutor after the corresponding order of Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhakip Assanov.

Born in 1961, Mr. Kassymbayev has an extensive experience in terms of public prosecution.



He used to work at district prosecution offices of Almaty region, as deputy and first deputy prosecutor of several regions and served as the Deputy Chief Military Prosecutor of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Chief Transport Prosecutor's Office reports.