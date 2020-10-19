New deputy defense ministers named in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By the order of the Kazakh Head of State, Daryn Tuyakov and Mukhamedzhan Talassov have been named deputy defense ministers of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Daryn Tuyakov was born on May 25, 1969 in Almaty region, He is a graduate of the Andropov Leningrad Higher Military and Political School of Air Defense, the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the International Business Academy, and the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of Russia.

His previous post was the vice-minister of digital development, innovation and aerospace industry of Kazakhstan.

Mukhamedzhan Talassov born in April 26, 1967 in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Komarovsk Leningrad Higher naval Engineering Construction School in 1989, the Kazakh State Law Academy in 2001, and the University of Central Asia in 2006.

His previous post was the deputy head of the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.