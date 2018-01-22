New deputy director of KazISS appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Madina Nurgaliyeva has been appointed a deputy director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President (KazISS), Kazinform has learned from the Institute.

She holds a degree in Political Science from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, majoring in political science and is a candidate of Political Sciences.

She began her career in 2004 at the Institute of Philosophy and Political Science of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, where she worked until 2011.

From 2011 to 2013 Nurgaliyeva served as a department head at the Institute of Political Decisions.

In 2013 she was appointed a head of the department of socio-political research at KazISS.

Since January 2015 prior to her new appointment, Nurgaliyeva served as of the head of the KazISS representative office in Almaty.

She is also the Chief editor of the KazISS scientific and analytical journal Kazakhstan-Spectrum.