New deputy general director of Kazhydromet named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By order of the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Manas Urinbassarov was appointed to the position of Deputy General Director of the Republican State Enterprise «Kazhydromet», Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

Manas Urinbasarov was born in 1969 in Aktobe region. He is a graduate of the Aktobe College of Railway Transport under the Ministry of Railways, the Almaty State University named after Abay and the «Russian Academy on Civil and Public Services under the President of the Russian Federation».