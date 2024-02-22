New deputy governor of Aktobe region named

Assylbek Yessenbayev has been appointed new deputy akim (governor) of Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The appointment was greenlit by the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Aktobe regional akimat has confirmed.

A graduate of the Kazakh Public Administration Academy, Assylbek Yessenbayev worked for JSC KEGOC, Transstroy orporation CJSC. He also held posts at the Presidential Administration, the Office of the State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the country’s Security Council.

He boasts extensive experience in public administration after a 14-year tenure at the Astana city mayor’s office. For instance, prior to the appointment he was akim (head) of Yessil district of the Kazakh capital.