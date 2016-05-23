EN
    New deputy governor of Atyrau region named

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Alibek Nautiyev has been appointed as deputy akim (governor) of Atyrau region.

    Born in 1963, Mr. Nautiyev is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute. Throughout his professional career he served as aim (head) of Ksylkoginskiy, Kurmangazinskiy and Indeskiy directs. Prior to the appointment he was akim of Makhambetskiy district.
    Former deputy governor of Atyrau region Shyngys Mukan tendered his resignation voluntarily.

