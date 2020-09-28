EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:15, 28 September 2020 | GMT +6

    New deputy governor of Kostanay rgn named

    None
    None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Bakhyt Yesimova has been named new deputy governor of Kostanay region, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration.

    Born on January 29, 1984 in the village of Maikaiyn, Bayanaul district, Pavlodar region, she is a graduate of the Saint Petersburg State Engineering and Economics University and the University of California.

    Prior to her new appointment, she has acted as a state inspector at the Presidential Office.

    The newly-appointed deputy governor is to be responsible for issues regarding internal policy, state language policy, interfaith sphere, provision of education services in per-school, general education, initials and secondary vocational education facilities, culture, demographics, youth policy, and cross-border cooperation in respective areas.


    Tags:
    Kostanay region Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!