New deputy governor of Kyzylorda region named

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – Meirambek Shermaganbet has been appointed as the deputy akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the regional administration.

Born in 1972, Meirambek Shermaganbet is a graduate of the Korkyt-Ata Kyzylorda State University and Khodja Ahmed Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

He started his professional career as a teacher in 1994 in Zhanakorgan district. Between 2004 and 2016 he held numerous posts in the sphere of education in Kyzylorda region.

He was akim (head) of the Kobdinsk district of Aktobe region and deputy akim (governor) of Aktobe region from 2016 till 2021.

Since July 2022 he has been serving as the head of the educational department of Kyzylorda region prior to the recent appointment.