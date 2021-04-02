New deputy governor of Kyzylorda rgn named

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Balzhan Shamenova has been named the new Deputy Governor of Kyzylorda region, Kazinform cites the official website of the region’s administration.

Balzhan Shamenova was born in 1962 in Kyzylorda region, She graduated from the Almaty National Economy Institute, majoring in economics. She has a PhD degree in economics, is an associate professor.

She began her professional career as a plasterer and painter at the Rissovkhozstroi Trust in the city of Kyzylorda.

Between 1984 and 1997, she worked as a teacher at the region’s higher education facilities. From 1997 to 2012, she headed the region office of economics.

In the period from 2012 to 2013, she acted as an advisor to the economics director of the regional medical center. In 2013 and 2014, she worked as an associate professor at the Kazakh Engineering and Technical Academy.

Between 2014 and 2016, she was the Department Director at the Health and Social Development Ministry of Kazakhstan. In 2016 and 2019, she acted as a deputy head of the central office of the Nur Otan party.

Prior to her recent appointment she has worked in the social security sphere holding leadership positions at the Workforce Development Center.