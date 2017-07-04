New deputy governor of N Kazakhstan region appointed

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Dauren Zhandarbek has been appointed Deputy Governor of North Kazakhstan region in charge of industrial and innovative development, investment attraction, entrepreneurship and tourism in accordance with the Regional Governor's order agreed with the Republic of Kazakhstan President's Executive Office, Kazinform correspondent cites the Regional Governor press service.

Governor Kumar Aksakalov introduced the new deputy.





Dauren Zhandarbek was born in Leninskoye village, Chuy district, Zhambyl region in 1981. He graduated from Dulati Kazakh Economic University and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan specializing in Economics, Legal Studies and Political Science. Dauren Zhandarbek is a Master of Social Science, fluent in Kazakh, Russian, Turkish and English.

In 2004, he started his career as a leading specialist of the Competition Protection & Development Coordination Bureau at the Almaty City Department of the Kazakh Agency for Regulation of Natural Monopolies and Competition Protection.

From 2005 to 2015, he went through various posts to become the Head of the Almaty City Department of the Kazakh Agency for Regulation of Natural Monopolies and Competition Protection.

From 2015 to 2016, he worked as a Deputy Director of the Department of Competition and Public Procurement Policies of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Since 2016, before this appointment, he has worked as a Director of the Department of Competition and Public Procurement Policies of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The governor of the region wished Dauren Zhandarbek success in his new position and instructed him to intensify the work on attracting and enlarging private investment in the region.

"We have great investment opportunities. Particular attention should be paid to interaction with the Russian Federation and China. It is necessary to strengthen the work to resume the operation of the idle enterprises, to put on the watchlist the operation in the main industries including agricultural machine-building. Each district should implement industrial and innovative projects," Kumar Aksakalov stressed.