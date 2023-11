PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Anton Fedyaev is appointed deputy governor of North Kazakhstan region on construction, transport and highways.

Anton Fedyaev, was born in 1968 in North Kazakhstan region in the city of Petropavlovsk. He graduated from the Moscow Energy Institute.



Since 2008 he served as the head of the Department on Energy, Housing and Communal Services of North-Kazakhstan region.