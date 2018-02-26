New deputy governor of Pavlodar region named

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Dauren Makhazhanov was appointed as deputy akim (governor) of Pavlodar region. He will coordinate the issues of agriculture, Kazinform reports.

Former deputy governor of Pavlodar region Baurzhan Kassenov was relieved of the post due to a transfer to another appointment.



Makhazhanov's appointment was approved by the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Dauren Makhazhanov is a graduate of the North Kazakhstan State University and the Myrzakhmetov Kokshetau University. He is a Candidate of Science (Economy).



He started his professional career at the office of the akim (head) of Kyzylzharskiy district in North Kazakhstan region in 1999. From 2001 till 2009 he worked at second-tier banks including Kazkommertsbank, ATF Bank, Alliance Bank. Mr. Makhazhanov held senior posts at KazAgroFinance, KazAgro Holding and more until 2015.



Prior to the recent appointment, Dauren Makhazhanov served as Deputy Director of Agrofood Bereke LLP.