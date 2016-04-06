EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:07, 06 April 2016 | GMT +6

    New deputy governor of South Kazakhstan region named

    None
    None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - By the order of governor of South Kazakhstan region dated April 6 Zhakyp Bokenbayev has been appointed deputy governor of the region.

    Zhakyp Bokenbayev was born in 1969. He has higher education.

    His professional activity he began as executive director of "3-Energocenter" of the city of Shymkent, South Kazakhstan region. In 2002-2005 he worked as deputy director and director general of LLP "3 Energocenter", rehabilitation manager and executive director of "Tүrkіstanenergo", director of "South Zharyk", member of the Board of Directors of JSC "Astana Finance", President of JSC "Kazakhstan communal systems", general director of LLP "Investment Company Capital Management".

    In 2009-2013 he served as deputy chairman of the Committee of Industry under the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Kazakhstan, Director of the Department of electric energy and coal industry under the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, director of electric power development department of JSC "Kazahenergoekspertiza", Chairman of the Board of JSC "Institute of electric energy and power saving" ("Kazahenergoekspertiza").

    Tags:
    Turkestan region Local Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!