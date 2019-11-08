New deputy governor of West Kazakhstan region appointed

URALSK. KAZINFORM – Timurzhan Shakimov has been appointed as deputy akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

Throughout his professional career, Mr. Shakimov held various posts and already served as the deputy governor of West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.

Former deputy governor Bagdat Azbayev earlier tendered his voluntary resignation. He took up the post of the head of Astana Tazalyk LLP.