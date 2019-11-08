EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:32, 08 November 2019 | GMT +6

    New deputy governor of West Kazakhstan region appointed

    None
    None
    URALSK. KAZINFORM – Timurzhan Shakimov has been appointed as deputy akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    Throughout his professional career, Mr. Shakimov held various posts and already served as the deputy governor of West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.

    Former deputy governor Bagdat Azbayev earlier tendered his voluntary resignation. He took up the post of the head of Astana Tazalyk LLP.

    Tags:
    West Kazakhstan region Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!