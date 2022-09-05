EN
    10:40, 05 September 2022

    New deputy Governor of Zhambyl region named

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Yerbolat Ibraikhanov was appointed as the deputy Governor of Zhambyl region, the akimat’s press service reports.

    Born in 1981 is a graduate of the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University, Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, Nottingham University, and Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

    From 2019 acted as the deputy head of the natural monopolies regulation committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry.


