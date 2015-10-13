New deputy head of Akmola region named

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Sergey Kulagin, Governor of Akmola region, has introduced Vladimir Balahontsev, new deputy governor of the region, to the staff.

V.Balahontsev was born in 1967 in North-Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Urals Forestry Institute and Kazakh State Law Academy. Over the years he served as governor of Yesil and Zhambyl regions of North Kazakhstan region. He worked as deputy head of North Kazakhstan region. From November 2008 to May 2012 he worked as governor of Burabai district. Since June 2014 he served as the executive director of "Zarechnoye" LLP (North Kazakhstan region). V.Balahontsev was awarded commemorative medals. Recall that the former deputy governor of Akmola region Dulat Nurmoldin was dismissed from his post in connection with the transfer to another position.