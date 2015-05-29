New deputy head of CIS Anti-Terrorism Center named

ASTANA-BURABAI. KAZINFORM - Major general of the Republic of Belarus Oleg Zemskoy was appointed as deputy head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center.

It was announced at the meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of Governments in the resort village of Burabai. The prime ministers of Kazakhstan, Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yaqub Eyyubov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Satlyk Satlykov, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Adkham Ikramov, and Sergei Lebedev, the Chairman of the Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary are in attendance of the CIS Council of Heads of Governments.