New deputy head of Kazakhstan’s Agency for Civil Service Affairs named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed Darkhan Zhazykbayev as Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

"By the Head of State's order, Darkhan Medegaliuly Zhazykbayev was appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement says.



He was born in 1976. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Kostanay Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan with degrees in Philosophy and Law, respectively.

Zhazykbayev worked as a professor at the Almaty Law Institute, the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He also served as Senior Inspector of the Personnel Department, Senior Inspector for Special Assignments, Head of the Personnel Department at the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Deputy Head of the Administrative Department, Head of the HR and State Secrets Protection Department of the Office of the Senate of Kazakhstan; Advisor to the Chairman of the Management Board at KEGOC JSC.