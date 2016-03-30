New deputy head of Nur Otan Almaty branch named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty has held an expanded session of the Bureau of the Political Council of the city branch of Nur Otan with the participation of the chairman of the regional office of the party Bauyrzhan Baibek.

During the session Bauyrzhan Baibek announced that Zhuldyz Omarbekova was appointed first deputy head of Almaty branch of the party.

Zhuldyz Omarbekova is the president of the charity fund "Baurzhan". She served in the Governor's office of the city. In addition, she worked as deputy governor of Nauryzbai district of Almaty city.