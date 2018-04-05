New deputy head of President's Executive Office appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree on the appointment of Aliya Rakisheva as the Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

"To appoint Aliya Galimzhanovna Rakisheva as the Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the Decree reads.

Besides, by the Head of State's Executive Order, Aliya Rakisheva was relieved of her post as the Head of the State and Law Department of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to the transfer to the other appointment.

Aliya Rakisheva, 38, held various positions at the Kazakh Ministry of Justice. She also was the Chief of Staff at the Central Elections Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since January 2013 until now, Aliya Rakisheva served as the Head of the State and Law Department of the President's Executive Office.