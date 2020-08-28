New deputy head of State Security Service named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By the order of the Kazakh President, Ardak Ashimbekuly has been named new deputy head of the State Security Service of Kazakhstan – Special Forces Commander, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

Born on May 1, 1977 in Zhambyl region, Ashimbekuly graduated from the Military Institute of Frontier Forces of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan as well as the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University, where he studied law.