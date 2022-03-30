New deputy joins lower chamber of Kazakh Parliament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kostantin Avershin has been sworn in as the new deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Avershin vowed to serve the people of Kazakhstan and strengthen the integrity and independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan as the Majilis deputy.

In addition, the newly sworn-in MP also joined the Committee on international affairs, defense and security of the chamber.