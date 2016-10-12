New deputy mayor of Aktau city named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kuanysh Berishbayev has been appointed as deputy akim (mayor) of Aktau city.

According to the press service of the city administration, he will coordinate issues of education, culture and social sphere.



Born in 1984 in Mangistau region, Mr. Berishbayev joined the civil service in 2009. Throughout his professional career he worked at the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the regional administration of Mangistau region, the Aktau city administration and more.