New deputy mayor of Almaty appointed

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Mukhit Azirbayev has been appointed as the new deputy mayor of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

Born in Almaty, Mr. Azirbayev is a graduate of the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.



Throughout his professional career he held high posts in Kuat Agro, Global Building Contract LLP, KazkommertsBank JSC and many other companies.



Prior to the recent appointment, he served as the Head of the Entrepreneurship and Investment Department.



Sultanbek Makezhanov who previously held the post of deputy mayor now heads Medeu district of Almaty city.