    17:21, 28 February 2022 | GMT +6

    New deputy mayor of Almaty city named

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Alisher Abdykadyrov has been appointed the new deputy akim (mayor) of Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    By the instruction of Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev and with the approval of the Presidential Administration, Alisher Abdykadyrov was named the deputy akim of Almaty city.

    Born in 1986 in Almaty city, Alisher Abdykadyrov is a graduate of the Moscow State University. He began his career at the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    He also worked at the ministries of industry and new technologies and investment and development as well as at the regional administration of Pavlodar region and Astana city administration.

    In 2019 he was designated as the Chairman of the Board of QazIndustry Kazakhstan Center of Industry and Export JSC.

    Prior to the recent appointment, he was the Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 2021 and 2022.


    Tags:
    Almaty Appointments, dismissals Appointments
