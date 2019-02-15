New deputy mayor of Astana appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Nurkenov has been appointed as Deputy Mayor of Astana, the press office of the capital city administration informs.

The deputy mayor will be in charge of domestic policy, youth policy and information, culture, healthcare, education, social protection, physical culture, and sports.

Nurlan Nurkenov was born on November 3, 1976.

He graduated from the Seifullin Akmola Agrarian University, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz.

He began his career as a manager at Shamshyrak municipal private partnership in 1995.

He rose through the ranks from Chief Specialist at the Organizational and Inspection Work Department of Astana Mayor's Office to Deputy Governor of Akmola region for Production Industry.

In 2017, Nurkenov was appointed as State Inspector of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He has been awarded medals "10th Anniversary of Astana" and "For Distinguished Labor".